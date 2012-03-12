A car moves past Kingfisher Airlines aircraft parked at the airport in New Delhi February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

NEW DELHI Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) said it had to cancel some flights due to "employee agitation on account of delayed salaries", pushing the debt-laden carrier deeper into trouble.

The airline said it was operating about 80 percent of its flights, implying that only 160 flights are being flown, compared with 400 six months ago.

Many of Kingfisher's pilots called in sick at various places around the country to protest against delayed salaries, local media reported.

Kingfisher Airlines, headed by liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya and named after his famous brand of Indian beer, has been struggling to continue its normal operations as a heavy debt load, higher jet fuel costs, stiff competition and low fares severely hurt its ability to raise funds.

It was suspended from three settlement systems of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) last week, hurting the airline's ability to deal with global airlines and travel agents.

"The flight loads have reduced because of our limited distribution ability caused by the IATA suspension," Kingfisher said in a statement on Monday.

"This situation has arisen as a consequence of our bank accounts having been frozen by the tax authorities. We are making all possible efforts to remedy this temporary situation," the airline said.

Kingfisher's bank accounts were frozen last month over outstanding dues. According to local media, Kingfisher was also issued a "show-cause" notice last week, asking it to explain why it had not paid about 3 billion rupees of tax.

Kingfisher, which has a debt of about $1.3 billion, needs at least $400 million soon to keep flying, according to the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation, an industry consultancy.

Its lessors have started cancelling leases for planes, and the aircraft Kingfisher owns are mostly pledged with lenders.

An uncertain future and delayed salaries have also driven away about 300 pilots and a few hundred other staff to rivals in recent months.

At 0626 GMT, Kingfisher shares, valued at about $210 million, were up 0.71 percent at 21.15 rupees. The BSE Sensex was 0.67 percent up.

The shares have lost about 57 percent of their value since last April, while the Sensex has lost 8.5 percent.

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)