MUMBAI Feb 19 India's Kingfisher Airlines
, faced with mounting losses and starved of cash, said
it had reduced operations but promised to return to full service
within days.
The airline, controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya,
cancelled 32 flights out of the 240 it operates each day, it
said in a statement late on Saturday.
The disruption was due to "unexpected events" including bird
strikes, which forced aircrafts out of service, the airline
said.
India's airline companies, on course to lose $3 billion for
the year ending in March, have struggled with low fares, high
jet fuel prices and massive competition. Five out of six major
carriers in India are loss-making.
Kingfisher, which on Thursday reported a loss of 4.44
billion rupees ($90.1 million) in the fiscal third quarter that
ended in December, said its bank accounts had been frozen by the
tax authorities over outstanding dues.
"However, this has happened in the past not just to us but
also to Air India. We have resolved issues before and
will do so again," the company said in the statement.
In December, tax officials froze 11 bank accounts of
Kingfisher for failing to pay service taxes.
Bank accounts for the company were frozen for two days in
November as well, but were subsequently opened up after the
airline promised to pay the taxes.
Kingfisher has so far failed in efforts to attract fresh
equity. Banks own about a quarter of its shares and State Bank
of India, the lead bank, refuses to lend more without
an equity injection.
But the airline said it was confident it would be able to
raise new funds.
"We have had a good meeting with our consortium of banks who
have accepted, in principle, the viability study prepared by SBI
Capital markets and independent consultants," the statement
said.
"Our request for additional working capital has been
acknowledged by the consortium and is subject to individual bank
approvals."
The government is expected to soon allow foreign carriers to
take a 49 percent stake in local airlines, a move Kingfisher has
long called for, which may prove to be the saviour of the
debt-laden industry.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Sanjeev Miglani)