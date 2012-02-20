* Regulator seeks explanation for flight cancellations
* Kingfisher says cancelled flights due to frozen bank
accounts
* Says to present recovery plan to DGCA on Tuesday
NEW DELHI, Feb 20 India's aviation
regulator asked Kingfisher Airlines to explain why it
has cancelled a large number of flights since Saturday, while
the government again ruled out providing any aid to the
loss-making carrier.
Kingfisher has cancelled 32 out of the 240 flights that it
operates each day, the airlines said on Saturday, adding that it
expected to return to full service within days.
"It is a very serious matter, we recognize it and DGCA has
called Kingfisher to find out what's going on, what are their
plans and why did they not anticipate the problems and inform
DGCA before," Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh told reporters
on Monday.
The DGCA refers to the Directorate General of Civil
Aviation.
Kingfisher said it would submit details on the cancelled
flights to the DGCA on Tuesday, and present a plan to restore
all operations.
The carrier, controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, said
it was forced to cancel flights because tax authorities had
frozen its bank accounts, hurting its ability to make
operational payments.
"We are in dialogue with the tax authorities to agree a
payment plan and get the bank accounts unfrozen at the
earliest," it said in a statement on Monday.
The company reiterated that it has not approached the
government for a "bail out."
Cash-strapped Kingfisher has so far been unable to attract
fresh equity. Banks own about a quarter of its shares after the
company's debt was restructured early last year.
State Bank of India, the lead lender, has refused
to give further loans if the airline does not raise fresh
equity.
Singh said it was the government's responsibility to help
national carrier Air India, but in case of private
airlines such as Kingfisher, it was for the banks to decide
whether to provide fresh loans.
"As far as private airlines are concerned, they are talking
to banks, and banks will lend them money only if they are
confident that their business plans will succeed," Singh said.
The Director General of Civil Aviation E.K. Bharat Bhushan
declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Meanwhile, passengers have been venting their anger at the
airline on social networking websites, blaming the company's
inability to provide timely information about the cancelled
flights.
Local media reported that about 50 percent of Kingfisher's
pilots have quit, despite an assurance by its executives to pay
their salaries soon.
"We have adequate numbers of flight crew and cabin crew to
operate our schedule of flights," Kingfisher said.
India's airline companies, on course to lose $3 billion for
the year ending in March, have struggled with low fares, high
jet fuel prices and fierce competition. Five out of six major
carriers in India are losing money.
Kingfisher, named after the country's most famous beer, lost
4.4 billion rupees ($89.3 million) in the fiscal third quarter
that ended in December.
Shares of Kingfisher have fallen about 60 percent since the
beginning of 2011, while the benchmark index has lost about 10
percent in the period.
($1 = 49.3 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)