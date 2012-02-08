MUMBAI Feb 8 Reliance Industries
is in talks with India's major airlines to provide jet
fuel infrastructure and transport services, the company said on
Wednesday, a day after a government panel approved direct fuel
imports for carriers.
Oil and gas major Reliance is negotiating with airlines
including Kingfisher Airlines, Jet Airways
and Air India to provide storage facilities at ports,
transport services to airports and fuelling infrastructure
around the aircraft, a spokesman said.
"We have been approached by a number of airlines to provide
infrastructure and logistics for directly-imported jet fuel," a
he said.
"The discussions are still ongoing, and any agreements will
depend on what kind of services they need. We are ready and
willing to provide all three."
A government panel on Tuesday approved allowing India's
cash-starved airlines to import their own jet fuel, a move that
could help them cut fuel costs -- which account for about half
of their operation costs -- by up to 20 percent.
The decision, which needs cabinet approval, will allow
airlines to avoid various federal and state taxes levied by
state-run oil firms, but will require carriers to set up
extensive infrastructure to store and transport the fuel.
Indian airlines are likely to lose up to $3 billion in the
fiscal year ending March, according to the Centre for Asia
Pacific Aviation, as carriers struggle due to high fuel costs,
cutthroat competition and a slowdown in the economy.
(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)