NEW DELHI Dec 20 Grounded Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines has applied for renewal of its operating licenses but no permit will be given until it submits a revival plan, a senior aviation regulatory source said in New Delhi on Thursday.

The source, who declined to be identified also told reporters that the airline can seek license renewal within two years from Dec. 31, 2012. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)