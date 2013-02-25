NEW DELHI Feb 25 India will scrap domestic slots and international flying rights of grounded Kingfisher Airlines with immediate effect, a government statement said on Monday.

"The Airports Authority of India has been directed to make these slots available to other domestic carriers as per their demand," the statement from the civil aviation ministry said.

The international traffic rights are being withdrawn due to "non-utilisation", and will be made available to other carriers, the ministry said.

Kingfisher, controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya and once India's second-biggest carrier, has not flown since October 2012 after operations were halted due to a cash crunch. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and C.K. Nayak; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)