Oct 1 Kingfisher Airlines said it
would cancel several flights on Monday due to employee unrest,
the company said in a statement without providing details of the
cancellations.
The airline would proactively cancel flights on Monday as it
feared a number of its employees were unlikely to report for
work due to threats from other workers, Kingfisher said.
"A section of employees of Kingfisher Airlines has not been
reporting for work over the last fortnight and over the past two
days, they have been threatening and even manhandling the other
employees who are reporting for work," said Prakash Mirpuri, a
Kingfisher spokesman.
Kingfisher, owned by liqour baron Vijay Mallya, is saddled
with huge debts and has grounded most of its fleet.
