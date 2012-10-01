Oct 1 Kingfisher Airlines said it would cancel several flights on Monday due to employee unrest, the company said in a statement without providing details of the cancellations.

The airline would proactively cancel flights on Monday as it feared a number of its employees were unlikely to report for work due to threats from other workers, Kingfisher said.

"A section of employees of Kingfisher Airlines has not been reporting for work over the last fortnight and over the past two days, they have been threatening and even manhandling the other employees who are reporting for work," said Prakash Mirpuri, a Kingfisher spokesman.

Kingfisher, owned by liqour baron Vijay Mallya, is saddled with huge debts and has grounded most of its fleet. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI; Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)