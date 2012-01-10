Jan 10 India's cash-strapped Kingfisher
Airlines Ltd has told the country's aviation minister
that it will not be able to maintain normal operations without a
temporary bank overdraft, the Financial Express newspaper
reported on Tuesday.
Kingfisher will require help to pay creditors to avoid
having to ground aircraft, Vijay Mallya, chairman of the
struggling carrier wrote to Ajit Singh, India's civil aviation
minister, in a letter seen by the newspaper.
"Our lessors have gone to court in London against non
payment of lease rentals. If we don't clear dues, our aircraft
will be grounded," Mallya was reported as writing.
A Kingfisher spokesman declined to comment on the report
when contacted by Reuters.
Singh said last week that the government will not cancel
licences of cash-strapped carriers on safety concerns, and said
that the ministry would provide help to the sector, local media
reported.
Kingfisher was forced to cancel hundreds of flights late
last year and ground aircraft to conserve cash, and has been
negotiating with banks for a further cushion to ease its debt
burden and to raise working capital.
A government report last month said the total debts of
India's airlines are expected to rise to $20 billion in the year
ending March as they struggle with rising oil prices, high sales
taxes on jet fuel and below-cost pricing driven by fierce
competition.
(Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)