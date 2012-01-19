Jan 19 SC Lowy Financial, a Hong Kong-based distressed debt company, is in talks with India's Kingfisher Airlines to invest around $280 million in the cash-strapped carrier, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.

SC Lowy, founded by two ex-Deutsche Bank veterans in 2009, could finalise a deal to invest in debt-laden Kingfisher by the end of the month, the report said citing an unnamed person close to the situation.

"We are in discussion with SC Lowy and others. We cannot comment further at this time," a spokeman for Kingfisher told Reuters.

A spokesman for SC Lowy declined to comment on the report.

Kingfisher, controlled by flamboyant liquor baron and United Breweries Ltd head Vijay Mallya, has been forced to cancel flights and is having trouble making interest payments and paying salaries to employees.

Creditor State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender, said this week it was difficult to lend more to Kingfisher. SBI has said it considered loans to the cash-strapped private airline to be non-performing.

SC Lowy Chief Executive Officer Michel Lowy and Chief Investment Officer Soo Cheon Lee led Deutsche Bank's Asian distressed products group until March 2009 when they broke away to found the company. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)