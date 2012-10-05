MUMBAI Oct 5 India's embattled Kingfisher
Airlines Ltd will ground its fleet for another week
after failing to resolve an impasse with staff over salaries
that have not been paid for more than half a year.
The airline, which is controlled by liquor baron Vijay
Mallya and has never turned a profit, has been effectively shut
since Monday after a weekend protest by members of staff turned
violent.
"We regret that the illegal strike has still not been
withdrawn and normalcy has not been restored in the company,
thereby continuing to cripple and paralyse the working of the
entire airline," spokesman Prakash Mirpuri said in a statement
late on Thursday.
He said the airline was extending what it describes as a
partial lock-out to Friday, Oct. 12, "or up to such earlier date
on which the said illegal strike is called off."
Talks between airline management and Delhi-based pilots and
engineers on Thursday failed to resolve the standoff. Similar
talks in Mumbai on Wednesday ended in what one senior pilot
called a stalemate.
Before this week, Kingfisher, once India's second-largest
airline, was flying only 10 planes out of a fleet that once
numbered 64.
Kingfisher is saddled with $1.4 billion in debt, owed mostly
to government banks led by State Bank of India, and has
failed thus far in its efforts to find an overseas airline or
other investor to inject fresh equity into the company.
An official with India's aviation regulator said on Tuesday
that Kingfisher would not get government approval to resume
flying unless it pays salaries and submits an acceptable
recovery plan.
On Thursday, Kingfisher shares fell 4.8 percent to 13.90
rupees, effectively at their daily limit of 5 percent for the
fourth straight session.
(Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Michael Urquhart)