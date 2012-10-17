(Adds further details, quotes)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Oct 17 India's aviation
regulator rejected Kingfisher Airlines' proposed
winter schedule on Wednesday, at the same time the beleaguered
carrier said it will keep flights grounded for longer than
previously expected.
Kingfisher is already reeling from $1.4 billion of debt and
scrambling for funds after defaulting on payments to banks,
airports and tax authorities.
A Kingfisher spokesman did not immediately respond to a
request for comments.
The airline last week said its planes, grounded since the
start of the month after an employee protest turned violent,
would not fly until Oct. 20. It has never made money since its
founding in 2005.
The ailing airline is seven months behind in salary
payments. The protests started last month when a group of
engineers refused to certify the airworthiness of planes.
Chief Executive Sanjay Aggarwal said a Wednesday meeting
with employees had made progress and there would be another
meeting in the next few days.
"At this point of time, it definitely looks like we will
have to extend the restart of the operations," he told
reporters.
Aggarwal did not specify when he expected flights to resume.
"The talks are positive. We will have to meet again... Our
primary agenda is our seven month salary," said a Kingfisher
engineer who attended the meeting but declined to be identified.
Separately, the country's civil aviation regulator did not
approve Kingfisher's proposed winter schedule of Kingfisher's
flights. The company had 2,930 departures per week last year in
its winter schedule, which starts this year on Oct. 28.
Earlier this month the Directorate General of Civil Aviation
sent a "show-cause" notice to Kingfisher asking why its licence
to fly should not be cancelled after failing to provide a "safe,
efficient and reliable service".
Kingfisher was given 15 days to reply, but sources have said
that the regulator is open to give it more time to come up with
a response.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Indulal P.M.; Editing by Mike
Nesbit)