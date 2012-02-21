* More than 100 flights cancelled, dozens of pilots quit
By Sanjeev Choudhary and Anurag Kotoky
NEW DELHI, Feb 21 India's debt-crippled
Kingfisher Airlines Ltd stood on the brink of collapse
on Tuesday after nearly a week of flight cancellations and the
resignation of dozens of its pilots.
Vijay Mallya, the flamboyant liquor baron who owns a
majority stake in Kingfisher, said he was determined to keep the
airline flying and blamed a cash crunch on the tax authorities
which have frozen its bank accounts over outstanding dues.
"I am absolutely committed to keeping the airline going
unless some government agency wishes to ground it," Mallya told
reporters. "The point is our banks accounts have been frozen by
income tax authorities very suddenly and that has crippled us."
There are no provisions for companies to declare themselves
legally bankrupt in India. Analysts said Kingfisher could simply
shut down overnight if it fails to secure fresh equity that
would shore up the sagging confidence of its creditors.
"If they don't get fresh equity, obviously they are doomed.
They don't have the money for maintenance, for employee
salaries, for anything," Sharan Lillaney, an aviation analyst at
Angel Broking, told Reuters.
Kingfisher shares plunged nearly 20 percent on Tuesday ahead
of a meeting between the airline's top executives and India's
aviation regulator, which demanded an explanation for the
cancellation of more than 100 flights over the past four days.
Of the 64 planes in its fleet, Kingfisher is now using just
28, disrupting the travel plans of thousands of passengers
across the country.
However, the company's shares recovered to end slightly
higher on hopes that there was still hope after the regulator
said Kingfisher had assured it that bank funding was on its way.
The regulator gave Kingfisher Airlines 24 hours to come up
with a revised schedule for the aircraft still in operation.
NOT SO GOOD TIMES
With one of the world's most expensive yachts and a cricket
and Formula One team, Kingfisher Airlines' billionaire chairman
is known as the "King of the Good Times" for a jet-set lifestyle
that has shadowed India's own rise as an economic power.
The 56-year-old Mallya is also chairman of United Breweries
(Holdings), a conglomerate with interests as diverse
as aviation, breweries, biotechnology and real estate. The group
has annual sales of more than $4 billion.
But his airline - named after his famous brand of Indian
beer - has become one of the main casualties of high fuel costs
and a fierce price war between a handful of budget carriers
which, between them, ordered hundreds of aircraft for delivery
over the next decade in an ambitious bet on the future.
The Mint newspaper, citing a government official, said
Kingfisher will return two Airbus A320s to lessors due to
payment defaults. Other media reports said that 50 Kingfisher
commanders had resigned over the past week, taking to more than
300 the number of pilots who have quit since September.
"A panic button has already been pressed," said one
Kingfisher pilot, who declined to be named. "Everyone is looking
out for opportunities. Resignations are unlikely to stop."
He provided Reuters a Feb. 11 company memo to staff which
opened with: "Let me start by saying you are the best", and went
on to explain why salaries had not been paid and offered
employees a cash advance of 5,000 rupees ($100) to help them get
by.
An executive at MakeMyTrip, India's largest online
travel reservations firm, said it was advising clients not to
book flights on Kingfisher following the rash of cancellations.
Rising jet fuel prices and cut-throat fare competition have
taken their toll across the Indian airline industry despite
passenger growth of nearly 20 percent last year.
Five out of six major carriers are losing money, and
analysts estimate that the industry overall is on course to lose
up to $3 billion for the financial year ending next month.
Kingfisher, which until this year was India's second-largest
airline, has not turned a profit since it was founded in 2005
and is carrying a debt burden of $1.3 billion.
Its revenue has been in decline since the end of last year
and now, strapped for cash, staff are not being paid and tax
bills remain outstanding - adding a further $477 million to its
debt, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.
Shares in Kingfisher have dropped 59.7 percent since the
start of last year, shrinking its market value to $269 million.
Its domestic market has almost halved in recent months from
about 20 percent.
STRAPPED FOR CASH
The airline's banks, which own about a quarter of the
carrier taken through an earlier debt-for-equity swap, are
unwilling to restructure their loans further until fresh equity
is found.
Mallya blames that on government policy, which is now
debating a proposal to allow foreign airlines to acquire up to a
49 percent stake in domestic airlines but for now bars foreign
direct investment in Indian carriers.
"We have been requesting working capital from our consortium
of bankers for a long time but the consortium of bankers took
the view that the government policy was not favourable to the
industry," he said on Monday.
Lenders met last week to discuss a proposal from SBI Capital
Markets, the investment banking arm of State Bank of India
, to extend lines of credit to the beleaguered carrier.
"Whatever we have been seeing in the media in the last two
days has only added fuel to fire," said a senior official at
state lender Bank of Baroda, which has loans of more
than 5 billion rupees ($102 million) to Kingfisher Airlines.
"We want to recover our money but we need to figure out
how," added the official, who asked not to be named.
The government has resisted calls for the state to rescue
Kingfisher Airlines, the airline has said it is not considering
a rights issue and Mallya's UB Group has ruled out using its
overseas alcohol assets to raise funds for the carrier.
"There is a feeling that Vijay Mallya doesn't want to invest
his money in Kingfisher," said the pilot. "Why else would
someone as rich as him want to delay staff salaries for months?
He only wants to raise money from the market, not invest his own
money."