By Anurag Kotoky
NEW DELHI Dec 20 A bid by grounded Indian
carrier Kingfisher Airlines to renew its operating
licence, which expires at the end of the year, will not succeed
until it submits a turnaround plan, a senior aviation regulatory
source said on Thursday.
Kingfisher, which has not flown since October, has estimated
debts of $2.5 billion and owes money to banks, airports, tax
authorities, plane leasing companies and its staff.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, India's aviation
regulator, suspended Kingfisher's licence to fly in October
after months of cancelled flights and staff walkouts.
The carrier can apply to renew its licence within two years
from the day it expires, the source, who has direct knowledge
but did not wish to be identified, told reporters.
Kingfisher has tried unsuccessfully to raise cash for more
than a year. It said earlier this month it was in talks with Abu
Dhabi's Etihad Airways and other investors about taking a stake
in the carrier.
Plane leasing firm International Lease Finance Corp (ILFC)
is seeking to take back four Kingfisher planes, the source said.
Indian tax authorities last week impounded a plane in
Kingfisher colours, but DGCA will seek the return of the
aircraft, the source added.
ILFC, which is owned by U.S. insurer AIG, is being
sold to a Chinese consortium for up to $4.8 billion.
Kingfisher said on Monday it will "restart in a phased
manner," with its own funding, and will not seek banks' support.
For it to restart operations, DGCA has to be satisfied with its
turnaround plan, the source said.
(Editing by David Cowell)