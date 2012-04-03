(Repeats story issued late on Monday)
* Employees demand 2-months salary by Tuesday -letter
* Mallya assures all staff dues to be cleared by April 10
* Stock skids to life-time closing low
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, April 2 India's Kingfisher Airlines
will resume payment of staff salaries starting this
week after tax authorities unfroze its bank accounts, the
airline's chairman and managing director, liquor baron Vijay
Mallya, said in a letter to employees.
Kingfisher's bank accounts were frozen by India's tax
authorities in February, restricting the carrier's ability to
make salary and other payments to keep its day-to-day operations
running smoothly, leading to the grounding of most of its fleet.
Mallya is under pressure from his airline's lenders to
inject equity into Kingfisher, which has debt of $1.3 billion.
Indian airlines have been battered by rising fuel costs,
high taxes and fierce competition in a market where five of the
six main operators are losing money.
Mallya sent an email to staff on Sunday saying the company
would pay salaries to junior staff on Wednesday and to pilots
and engineers on April 9 and 10.
"My only focus now is to start paying your seriously overdue
salaries," Mallya said in an email seen by Reuters.
However, employees wrote a letter to Mallya asking that
December and January salaries be paid by Tuesday, and those for
February and March by April 20.
The letter, an emailed copy of which which was seen by
Reuters, and which was posted on the website of local TV channel
NDTV Profit, did not say what action staff would take if the
deadline was missed.
One Kingfisher employee reached by Reuters confirmed the
letter had been sent by staff to Mallya, although another
employee of the cash-strapped carrier reached by Reuters was
unaware of it. Neither was willing to be identified.
A spokesman for Kingfisher, which has never been profitable,
declined to comment on the email from Mallya or the letter from
staff.
Kingfisher shares, which traded as high as 90.15 rupees just
16 months ago, ended 8.8 percent down at 15.05 rupees, an
all-time closing low, on Monday. The broader market
ended 0.42 percent higher.
"We are not currently in a mental state to undertake any
duties and doing so would jeopardize the safety of our aircraft
and more so ever our valuable guests," the employees wrote,
according to the letter.
The bank accounts were unfrozen on Sunday after the airline
paid a total of 640 million rupees ($12.6 million) to various
tax authorities before March 31, Mallya said.
Kingfisher owes $1.3 billion to banks, including the State
Bank of India and ICICI Bank. Mallya is under
pressure from the airline's lenders to inject equity into
Kingfisher.
Last month, Kingfisher suspended operations to several
destinations under a revised flight schedule, and is halting its
overseas flights.
(Additional reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Writing by Anurag
Kotoky in NEW DELHI; Editing by Tony Munroe and Helen
Massy-Beresford)