Striking employees stand in front of the Kingfisher Airlines office during a protest march against the company in Mumbai October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI The aviation regulator is seeking legal opinion on cancelling the licence of beleaguered carrier Kingfisher Airlines, which has grounded its fleet since Monday, civil aviation minister Ajit Singh said on Friday.

The airline controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya is seven months behind on salary payments to employees and has never turned a profit since its launch in 2005.

"Whether (aviation regulator) can suspend the licence or not, we will not allow Kingfisher to fly unless they meet the concerns that the DGCA has on safety and on the ability to maintain their operations," the minister told ET Now television channel.

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)