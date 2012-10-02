NEW DELHI Oct 2 India's Kingfisher Airlines Ltd
has declared a partial lockout and cancelled all of
its flights through Thursday, as labour unrest exacerbates
troubles for the debt-laden company.
On Monday, Kingfisher was forced to cancel all of its
flights in the latest blow for the carrier as it scrambles to
find an investor, sending its stock down by its maximum daily
limit.
"Following a series of protracted and unabated incidents of
violence, criminal intimidation, assault, wrongful restraint and
other illegal acts including refraining from attending work ...
management has been forced to declare a partial lock-out at the
airline, effective immediately," the company said.
Kingfisher, which is controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya
and was once India's No. 2 carrier by domestic market share, has
struggled with its $1.4 billion debt load. Banks have refused to
lend it more unless it can infuse fresh equity.
India warned on Monday it would not allow Kingfisher to fly
if safety rules were not followed.
"Kingfisher Airlines has more than a sufficient number of
staff to safely operate its current schedule of flights as per
the holding plan," the airline said in a statement late on
Monday.
The carrier, which has never made a profit, had already
grounded most of its fleet.
Shares in Kingfisher closed 4.95 percent down at 15.35
rupees Monday on the National Stock Exchange. Markets are closed
on Tuesday for a local holiday.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Chris Gallagher)