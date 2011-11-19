MUMBAI Nov 19 India's struggling
Kingfisher Airlines slipped in market share to the
third position in October, from second in September, ceding
ground to budget airline IndiGo, government data showed.
Kingfisher is unlikely to recover lost ground in coming
months because the loss-making carrier has cancelled scores of
flights in November, catching both customers and government
authorities by surprise and spooking investors.
Chairman Vijay Mallya said earlier this week Kingfisher
cancelled the flights to stop flying on heavily loss-making
routes. Kingfisher has also said some aircraft were grounded for
fleet reconfiguration after the airline decided to leave its
low-cost business.
Kingfisher recorded a market share of 16.7 percent for
October, a busy season for the airline industry, trailing IndiGo
at 19.6 percent.
Kingfisher was almost neck-and-neck with state-run Air
India, which had a share of 16.6 percent, while Jet Airways
remained the dominant carrier with a market share of
24.8 percent, which included its subsidiary JetLite.
Close on Kingfisher's heels was budget airline SpiceJet
with a share of 16.1 percent.
Domestic air traffic remained robust, growing 18.3 percent
in Jan-Oct from the same period a year ago to 49.6 million
passengers. But the numbers have failed to translate into
profits for India's airline industry, where all the major
carriers except IndiGo are loss-making, hit by high jet fuel
costs and an inability to raise fares in a cut-throat market.
The Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) has forecast a
record $2.5 billion to $3 billion loss for Indian airlines for
the year ending March 2012, with state-run Air India alone
likely to account for more than half of it.
