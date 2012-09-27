* Lenders to meet again by end of October-source

* Denies reports lenders considering debt restructuring (Updates with comments from bankers after meeting)

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Sept 27 Lenders to India's Kingfisher Airlines held inconclusive talks about the beleaguered carrier's turnaround plan on Thursday and will meet again next month, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

"Nothing significant happened in the meeting," a senior official at State Bank of India, Kingfisher Airline's lead lender, told Reuters over the telephone.

"We are meeting again towards the end of October," said the official, who declined to be identified as the matter was not public.

He denied media reports that lenders were considering another debt restructuring plan for the cash-strapped carrier which has grounded most of its fleet and has defaulted on payments to its banks.

Earlier this month India decided to allow foreign airlines to buy stakes of up to 49 percent in local carriers, a long-awaited policy move that could provide a lifeline to the country's debt-laden operators.

No carrier has publicly expressed interest in buying a stake in Kingfisher, whose billionaire chairman Vijay Mallya told shareholders on Wednesday he was in talks with foreign carriers for investments, reiterating comments he has made over the past year without any concrete developments.

India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) said on Thursday it had written to Kingfisher seeking information on media reports the carrier is in talks with foreign airlines and local investors about selling a stake.

The airline's shares have soared nearly a fifth in the last two days on hopes of a stake sale.

The SBI executive said Mallya did not get into the specifics of the stake sale or other turnaround plans.

"I don't think he has any immediate, concrete plans. So that is going to take a bit of time which is okay. We should have some patience," he said. (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Anurag Kotoky; Editing by David Cowell)