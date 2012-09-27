* Lenders to meet again by end of October-source
* Denies reports lenders considering debt restructuring
(Updates with comments from bankers after meeting)
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Sept 27 Lenders to India's
Kingfisher Airlines held inconclusive talks about the
beleaguered carrier's turnaround plan on Thursday and will meet
again next month, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.
"Nothing significant happened in the meeting," a senior
official at State Bank of India, Kingfisher Airline's
lead lender, told Reuters over the telephone.
"We are meeting again towards the end of October," said the
official, who declined to be identified as the matter was not
public.
He denied media reports that lenders were considering
another debt restructuring plan for the cash-strapped carrier
which has grounded most of its fleet and has defaulted on
payments to its banks.
Earlier this month India decided to allow foreign airlines
to buy stakes of up to 49 percent in local carriers, a
long-awaited policy move that could provide a lifeline to the
country's debt-laden operators.
No carrier has publicly expressed interest in buying a stake
in Kingfisher, whose billionaire chairman Vijay Mallya told
shareholders on Wednesday he was in talks with foreign carriers
for investments, reiterating comments he has made over the past
year without any concrete developments.
India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) said on Thursday it
had written to Kingfisher seeking information on media reports
the carrier is in talks with foreign airlines and local
investors about selling a stake.
The airline's shares have soared nearly a fifth in the last
two days on hopes of a stake sale.
The SBI executive said Mallya did not get into the specifics
of the stake sale or other turnaround plans.
"I don't think he has any immediate, concrete plans. So that
is going to take a bit of time which is okay. We should have
some patience," he said.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey and Anurag Kotoky; Editing by David
Cowell)