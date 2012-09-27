NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's National Stock
Exchange (NSE) said it has written to Kingfisher Airlines
seeking information on media reports that the
debt-laden carrier is in talks with foreign airlines and local
investors to sell a stake.
Kingfisher's billionaire chairman Vijay Mallya told
shareholders on Wednesday he was in talks with foreign carriers
for investments, reiterating comments he has made over the past
year without any concrete developments.
Cash-strapped Kingfisher Airlines has grounded most of its
fleet and has fallen from second place in terms of domestic
market share to last among India's six main carriers.
However, the airline's share price has soared in the past
month and a half on hopes of a revival, gaining close to 150
percent after hitting a life-time low of 7.05 rupees on Aug. 13.
"The Exchange, in order to verify the accuracy or otherwise
of the information reported in the media and to inform the
market place so that the interest of the investors is
safeguarded, had written to the company," the NSE said in a
statement on Thursday.
The exchange is still awaiting a reply from Kingfisher, it
said.
