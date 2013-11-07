NEW DELHI Nov 7 Current global oil prices are fair, Kuwait's oil minister said on Thursday, a month ahead of the next meeting of OPEC to decide whether to adjust output of the group, which pumps more than a third of the world's oil.

"Yes, they are fair," Mustapha al-Shamali told Reuters on the first day of a visit to the world's fourth-largest oil importer as part of a delegation led by Kuwait's prime minister.

His comments echo Algeria's energy minister Youcef Yousfi, who said last month prices were "reasonable."

Brent crude prices fell towards $104 a barrel on Thursday to a fresh four-month low as plentiful supplies and continued progress in talks between Iran and the West over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme weighed on prices.

OPEC next meets on Dec. 4 in Vienna. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)