NEW DELHI Oct 16 India will simplify employment
rules and smooth the way for people to move social security
funds when they change jobs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said
on Thursday, unveiling steps to reform the labour sector and
boost employment.
India's archaic labour laws strictly regulate hiring and
firing, while an onerous 'inspector raj' deluges employers with
paperwork, discouraging them from expanding and taking on new
staff.
"Fifty types of departments chase them, 50 types of forms
have to be filled in. The world has changed," Modi said, adding
that companies would now only need to fill a single form online.
The change would chiefly benefit firms that employ just a
few employees, he said. In 2009, 84 percent of India's
manufacturing workers were employed by firms with fewer than 50
workers, research by the Asian Development Bank shows.
It is difficult to estimate the size of this workforce, but
just 8 percent of Indian workers have formal jobs with any
security and benefits, such as the Provident Fund, while most
are employed in the informal sector, experts say.
Even though the World Bank says India has one of the world's
most rigid labour markets, fears of a trade union backlash and
partisan politics have deterred successive governments from
reform measures.
Business leaders have high hopes that Modi, an advocate of
smaller government and private enterprise, will change that.
On Thursday, the Hindu nationalist leader also promised
easier movement of accounts in India's Provident Fund scheme by
using a universal account number. The payroll-funded programme
has 80 million members.
Because transfers are so difficult, more than 270 billion
rupees ($4.4 billion) lie idle in such accounts.
"I need to return this money to the poor," the prime
minister said. "The world asks, 'What is Modi's vision?' They
will see it in this effort."
Inspection of businesses will be made more transparent, with
a computer lottery being used to pick the enterprises to be
inspected and officials required to upload a report within 72
hours, Modi said.
A new website, managed by the labour ministry, will allow
companies to fill forms online and raise their grievances.
