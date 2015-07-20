By Frank Jack Daniel
| NEW DELHI, July 20
Narendra Modi began work with unions and employers on Monday to
build support for the biggest shake-up of labour laws in
decades, in an attempt to revive a reform agenda that has
suffered setbacks ahead of a key parliamentary session.
It is a change of tack for Modi, who is smarting from
widespread opposition to business-friendly land purchase rules
he has tried, and so far failed, to push through parliament
following an executive decree.
"I am confident that we will be able to address the
challenges ahead and proceed with reforms with everyone's
consensus," Modi said at the start of a two-day labour
conference on Monday.
Modi has had to scale-back his ambitions for the short
session of parliament that starts on Tuesday, with government
officials privately saying the main focus will be on passing a
law to enable a goods and services tax (GST).
The GST law got the backing of a parliamentary panel on
Monday. Passing it would in itself be a victory and go someway
to reassuring investors who are growing jittery that economic
modernisation is happening more slowly than they hoped under
Modi.
"Unless there is clarity on reform proposals investors are
not keen to pump in new money," said Deven Choksey, managing
director at KR Choksey Securities.
The proposed changes making it easier for government and
businesses to buy farm land are now likely to be implemented by
states, not by the central government.
Draft changes to India's archaic labour codes include
pro-business measures giving factories more leeway to lay off
workers and will simplify thickets of rules, but also include
measures to expand the social security net to the huge
unorganised sector.
The overhaul will probably not reach parliament until later
in the year, despite an earlier goal of tabling the amendments
in the upcoming monsoon session.
Modi's government hopes the more consensual approach will
pay dividends in the form of union support, and will help stave
of a threatened national strike on Sept. 2.
Over tea at the weekend, Modi reportedly told union leaders
that they would be included in discussions along with companies
in the build up to the labour law shake-up.
"The government is talking in a positive manner," said Baij
Nath Rai, president of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, which is
India's largest union and affiliated to Modi's party.
Rai said the unions now felt the government was listening to
their concerns, such as a demand for a higher minimum wage.
"They are trying to understand us," he said.
(Additional reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Nigam Prusty in
NEW DELHI; and Karen Rebelo in MUMBAI; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)