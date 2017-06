MUMBAI Dec 21 J. Suresh Kumar, former chief financial officer of infrastructure company Lanco Infratech, has joined Shree Renuka Energy as its chief executive officer, an industry source said.

Kumar, who oversaw Lanco's A$750 million buy of Australia's Griffin Coal, has confirmed the development to Reuters. Shree Renuka Energy is a group company of Shree Renuka Sugars .

On Nov 29, Lanco Infratech said it accepted Suresh Kumar's resignation, who was with the company for five years. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup and Ketan Bondre; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)