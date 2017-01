NEW DELHI Production at the 1,466 megawatt Kondapalli power plant of the Lanco Group in southern India has fallen "slightly" after a blast on Friday at a pipeline supplying it with gas, a spokesman for the company operating the plant said.

Lanco Group, which operates the plant in Andhra Pradesh, is now sourcing gas from an alternate line, the spokesman said.

More than a dozen people were killed on Friday after a blast at a gas pipeline operated by state-owned energy company GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS).

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Malini Menon)