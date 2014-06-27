NEW DELHI, June 27 Production at the 1,466 megawatt Kondapalli power plant of the Lanco Group in southern India has fallen "slightly" after a blast on Friday at a pipeline supplying it with gas, a spokesman for the company operating the plant said.

Lanco Group, which operates the plant in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, is now sourcing gas from an alternate line, the spokesman said.

More than a dozen people were killed on Friday after a blast at a gas pipeline operated by state-owned energy company GAIL (India) Ltd. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Malini Menon)