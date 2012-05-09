MUMBAI Lanco Infratech(LAIN.NS) has got an order from the Supreme Court to resume development on a 50-billion-rupee township project in Hyderabad, the company said.

The engineering and construction company had invested 25 billion rupees on the 100 acre Lanco Hills township, when a dispute with a religious group over ownership of the land halted work in 2011.

Lanco, which had bought the land from the government in 2005, can now resume development and start selling finished homes, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Six residential towers are nearly complete and another six towers are under construction, it said.

