NEW DELHI, July 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi
is scheduled to meet India's state chief ministers next week to
discuss a controversial land bill in the latest attempt to break
the deadlock over the policy, government officials said.
As part of its pro-industry agenda, Modi's government has
been determined to push through a land bill that seeks to exempt
land purchases for certain industrial, housing and
infrastructure projects from requiring the consent of 80 percent
of landowners.
Opposition parties have staunchly resisted the bill, calling
it 'anti-farmer'. Lawmakers in the upper house of the
parliament, led by the opposition Congress party, have
repeatedly blocked the legislation.
To build consensus, the government has introduced several
amendments to the bill and formed a parliamentary committee to
examine compensation clauses and resettlement of farmers.
Modi has asked the panel to submit its report at the
beginning of the upcoming session, but the committee has
appealed for more time.
Modi has called the second meeting of the governing council
of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog,
a government think tank, for July 15, about a week before the
monsoon session of parliament is set to begin.
The meeting will have "many items on the agenda," economist
and NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy told Reuters. But the focus
of the meeting will be the land bill, according to two senior
sources with knowledge of the arrangements.
The monsoon session is expected to be a tumultuous one, with
contentious land, labour and GST bills on the table, and
simmering political scandals threatening to disrupt proceedings.
