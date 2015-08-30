NEW DELHI Aug 30 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi will let an executive order making it easier for businesses
to buy land lapse on Monday after failing to win support from
opposition parties in a major blow to his economic reform
agenda.
Modi said on Sunday the government was ready to amend the
proposed law and criticised the spreading of false rumours that
made farmers afraid of the changes.
"I have always said that, in the dispute related to the land
acquisition law, the government is open minded," Modi said in
his monthly radio address. "I am willing to accept any
suggestion for the benefit of farmers."
Modi swept to power last year on expectations he would
accelerate an economic transformation that began in the 1990s
but is struggling to build support for reforms in parliament,
where his party is in the minority in the upper house.
Leaders of Modi's party said they had not given up on making
it easier to acquire land needed to kick-start hundreds of
billions of dollars in stalled projects. However, after failing
to win support in parliament, they may ask states to pass their
own laws.
Modi has had to issue temporary executive orders in the past
seven months that allow the government to forcibly purchase
farmland for industrial development. He has failed to secure the
votes in parliament needed to make the changes permanent.
Land reform is critical for Modi's drive to build new roads,
homes and factories and, if stalled, would blight his vision of
100 new 'smart' cities across India linked by industrial
corridors and high-speed rail routes criss-crossing the country.
Conflict between farmers and companies trying to secure land
for industrial projects has hampered India's plans to expand its
network of highways, build mines and other infrastructure,
holding up about $300 billion of investment.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Paul Tait)