NEW DELHI, March 31 India's cabinet cleared a
new ordinance on land purchases on Tuesday, government officials
said, extending measures to make transactions easier that Prime
Minister Narendra Modi has been unable to get onto the statute
book.
The decree, which needs the president's signature to take
effect, represents a temporary workaround after opposition
parties blocked legislation to make the changes permanent in
parliament's upper house.
Easing the way for investors to buy land for industrial
projects in India has been a key focus of the Modi government's
reform efforts during its first year.
Billions of dollars of investment in industrial projects are
tied up due to conflicts between farmers and companies trying to
buy land, government backers say, hampering economic growth that
could lift millions out of poverty.
The new ordinance would renew an executive order issued by
Modi in December that will lapse on April 5, as well as include
some amendments added when the land bill was passed by India's
lower house of parliament this month.
In recent weeks, opposition parties have united and taken to
the streets against the changes, which eased requirements for
investors to seek consent from affected landowners, among other
measures.
Opposition leaders say the reforms are anti-farmer and would
rob millions of their livelihoods. The Congress party, ousted by
Modi last May, plans a major farmers' rally on April 19 to
protest against the land reforms.
The standoff comes amid growing discontent in northern
India's farm belt, where unseasonal rains have damaged winter
crops. Farmers have criticised Modi's government for not doing
more to help.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty and C.K. Nayak; Writing by Krista
Mahr; Editing by Douglas Busvine)