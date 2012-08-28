(Repeats story with no changes to text)
* New bill may help kick-start scores of stalled projects
* Farmers to get higher value for land, developers fear
higher costs
* Law likely to tackle problem of prolonged legal battles
By Rosemary Arackaparambil and Manoj Kumar
MUMBAI, Aug 28 More than a century after it was
drawn up by British colonial rulers, India's land acquisition
law is finally set for a revamp that promises to breathe life
into scores of frozen industrial and infrastructure projects and
help lift the sagging economy.
That's the optimistic scenario.
The reality is that the new law will make the cost of land
much higher for businesses and is unlikely to put a stop to
protests by millions of people determined to defend their
livelihoods or get fair compensation for losing their land.
The new bill will govern land acquisition by the government
for itself and by private firms to provide public services. This
will embrace a wide range of projects in sectors from power and
telecommunications to transport and education.
Among the major projects which have stalled awaiting the new
legislation are 12-million-tonne steel plants planned by Posco
and ArcelorMittal and a six-million-tonne
steel plant of Tata Steel in Odisha, as well as Coal
India's mine expansion in Chattisgarh.
More than 80 highway projects are also running behind
schedule.
Despite the promise of greater transparency and better
regulation, corporate India is worried about cost.
The new law may force them to pay four times the market
price for land in rural areas and twice the market price in
urban areas, and give displaced people homes, jobs, monthly
stipends and even a share of their profits in some cases.
Even if companies enter into private negotiations for land,
they will be required to rehabilitate people if they acquire
over 100 acres of rural land or 50 acres in urban areas.
The Confederation of Indian Industry lobby group estimates
that this will increase land acquisition costs by 3-3.5 times,
affecting the viability of projects across the board.
Companies are bracing for increased costs and may tweak
project plans, but they're unlikely to ditch projects
altogether, having invested years negotiating with state
governments and landowners.
ArcelorMittal's boss Lakshmi Mittal said recently his India
projects were unlikely to see light for several years because of
unresolved policy issues. But a spokeswoman said they were
continuing negotiations despite likely cost increases.
The government has tried twice to amend the 118-year-old
legislation, but until now it has failed to balance demands for
an end to the regulatory minefield that confronts developers
with a popular clamour to protect the poor.
Even as the government prepared last week to introduce its
latest version of the Land Acquisition act in parliament, social
activists gathered in New Delhi to protest against a law their
leaders said falls "far too short of democratic expectation".
"The redrafted bill ... though accepting certain provisions
as suggested by social movements, is pro-market and
pro-investment and will only further the land conflict," said
Medha Patkar, who led a high-profile campaign over two decades
against the construction of a huge dam to prevent thousands of
tribal people being evicted from their homeland.
Safeguarding farmland against the creep of industrialisation
to ensure food security is a priority for the left-leaning
government led by Sonia Gandhi's Congress party, which relies
heavily on rural voters for support.
Back in 2004, when it came to power, Congress pledged to
overhaul a law whose wide definition of "public use" means
people can be turfed without much ado off their land, and which
omitted to lay down rules for compensation and rehabilitation.
The government now appears confident that the bill - whose
final contours have yet to be made public - will at last be
passed despite the fierce partisanship of the main opposition
party, which has made a habit of blocking reform.
"No party would commit political hara-kiri by opposing the
bill as every party is committed to the farmers' cause," said a
senior official at the Rural Development Ministry who asked not
to be named.
AIRPORT DELAY
The trick that the government must pull off with the new
legislation, however, is mollifying both the social activists
and India Inc.
Over 200 government projects and several industrial ones
have stalled due to land-use snags, contributing to the
country's sharpest economic slowdown in a decade and stifling
much-needed growth in employment.
Among the many frustrations for developers are a lack of
property deeds, which leads to prolonged legal battles, the
difficulty of bringing together scattered smallholdings of land
and the cost of servicing project debt as they wait for
acquisition clearances.
"Some politicians are clearly posturing on this issue to get
political gain but there is a clear demand from industrial
groups, infrastructure developers etc to spell out the processes
of land acquisition and amend the law," said Seema Desai, an
analyst at political risk research consultant Eurasia.
Take the grand plan for a new international airport near
Mumbai, which was envisaged more than a decade ago to relieve
pressure on the financial capital's existing airport.
A blue signboard overlooking a vast expanse of waterlogged
land with hillocks to one side is all there is to show for the
project so far. This is because although environmental clearance
was granted two years ago, villagers who own 24 percent of the
land are holding out for a higher compensation package.
Mahindra Patil, headman of a village that sits on the
airport site, said his people want developed land equivalent to
35 percent of the area they are losing and 25 million rupees
($455,000) per acre.
"If they don't agree, the airport will not come up here,"
said Patil from his cramped office on the edge of lush green
paddy fields. "We have been doing farming and fishing here for
ages. This is our wealth, how much more will we sacrifice? We
will not compromise beyond this."
Land troubles have also plagued special export-oriented
zones, which were intended to hasten India's industrialisation.
Companies including Reliance Industries, Mahindra &
Mahindra, Indiabulls and Videocon
have scrapped plans because land could not be acquired.
Aditi Nayar, a senior economist at rating agency ICRA, said
the new land bill is urgently needed to ensure that businesses
know at an early stage about the viability of proposed projects.
"Increasing the share of manufacturing to 25 pct of GDP
under the National Manufacturing Policy would be difficult to
achieve without significant land being acquired," she said.
The government dismisses industry's fears of higher costs.
"The land acquisition will not cost more than 2-3 percent of
the total project cost, while saving a substantial amount spent
over delays and legal battles," the Rural Development Ministry
official said.
In what will be a huge relief to existing project owners, a
proposal to apply the new acquisition regulations
retrospectively is likely to be ditched by the government.
The bill is also expected to propose the establishment of a
quasi-judicial body to settle disputes over compensation within
six months, doing away with the practice of going to lower civil
courts where cases routinely drag on for years.
But social activists believe that the new law, despite its
provisions to make compensation fairer, will build in a bias
towards land developers at the expense of small landholders.
"The current bill legitimises land acquisition of most kinds
and by anyone even for private profit, and is only trying to
play with language of transparency and fair compensation," the
Sangharsh (struggle) protest group said in a statement.
(Editing by John Chalmers and Jeremy Laurence)