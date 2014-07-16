* Government paper outlines states' wishes on land reform
NEW DELHI, July 16 Indian states eager to
kick-start major infrastructure projects have proposed radical
changes to land acquisition laws that are blamed for stalling
billions of dollars' worth of roads, railways, ports and power
installations.
According to a confidential government paper seen by
Reuters, several states want to do away with obtaining
landowners' consent altogether in some cases and to cut through
red tape which they say holds up development.
Restrictions to buying land, strengthened under the last
Congress government, are among the biggest barriers to projects
that include a proposed high-speed rail network championed by
incoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The reformist 63-year-old leader won India's strongest
mandate in 30 years in a general election in May, but lacks a
majority in the upper house of parliament that represents
India's 29 states.
That will force him to strike a bargain to implement his
ambitious economic growth agenda.
"We have to find an equilibrium, we have discussed the land
acquisition law with the states and I have taken the suggestions
to the prime minister," Road Transport and Highways Minister
Nitin Gadkari told an industry conference on Tuesday.
Demand for land in densely-populated India has led to
increasing tension between investment needed to create jobs for
the one million people who enter the workforce each month and
the interests of farmers and tribal communities.
The land purchase law enacted by the last government sets
compensation to landholders at four times the market price and
requires the approval of 80 percent of landowners for any deal.
It also requires a social impact study involving public
hearings - procedures that industry executives say can drag out
the acquisition process for years.
LAND SALES HAVE STALLED
At a meeting with the federal government late last month,
the states proposed an overhaul of the land acquisition law.
Since the changes came into force in January, there has been no
major sale of land.
In the government paper, the states proposed removing a
requirement to get landholders' consent in the case of
public-private partnership projects, or at least bring the
threshold down to 50 percent of affected landowners.
They have also asked that the social impact study be either
dropped altogether or confined to projects where large tracts of
land are being acquired, the document said.
Gadkari was last month put in charge of the rural
development ministry which framed the land ownership law, giving
him powers to push through change.
Relaxing land acquisition laws alone may not be enough to
fill an infrastructure shortfall estimated to cut annual gross
domestic product in Asia's third-largest economy by two percent.
Private companies have long struggled to get environmental
and forest clearances for new projects and other government
approvals, stalling construction of roads, power plants and port
facilities.
Capital-constrained banks are also lending much less money
to the infrastructure sector than they did before the economy
slowed, curbing funding for new and existing schemes.
A total of 189 projects, including $10 billion in highways,
are stalled because of difficulties with land acquisition,
environment clearances and red tape, Gadkari's ministry says.
LAWS TIGHTENED TO PROTECT FARMERS
Modi himself enjoys a reputation as a builder, removing
political and regulatory hurdles in his home state of Gujarat,
when he was chief minister, that have stalled infrastructure and
factory projects in other parts of India.
In 2008 he sent a text message to invite Ratan Tata, former
head of India's Tata conglomerate, to build a factory to produce
the world's cheapest car in Gujarat after protests over land
acquisition stalled the project in West Bengal state.
The land in Gujarat was transferred to Tata within days.
Industry leaders say the biggest challenge they face is
getting landowners' agreement to sell, and that it would be
better if the government intervened.
"If you are a family of four people, would all of you agree
on everything? Land acquisition should ideally be done by the
government and handed over to industry," said V.R. Sharma, a
former deputy managing director at Jindal Steel and Power.
The states have also urged the government to review the
definition of people affected by a land acquisition, saying it
was too broad and costly.
At the moment compensation must be paid not only to
residents, but also farm labourers, tenants, sharecroppers and
workers in the area three years prior to acquisition.
"The definition of 'affected family' is too large and it
will create immense problems in land acquisition," the
government of Uttar Pradesh state, India's most populous, was
quoted as saying in the position paper.
The laws were tightened last year to prevent the government
taking land from farmers, tribes and small communities, which
proponents of the changes said violated their rights and dated
back to the colonial era.
