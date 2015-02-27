(Adds details, more quotes)
NEW DELHI Feb 27 The Indian government is ready
to make changes to an executive decree it issued to make it
easier for businesses to buy farm land for infrastructure and
industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told lawmakers on Friday.
The decree is aimed at unlocking hundreds of billions of
dollars of projects stuck for want of land, but opposition
parties and rights activists say it discriminates against
farmers.
"We are ready to fix anything (in the decree) that is
against farmers," Modi said.
Modi issued an ordinance in December to exempt projects in
defence, rural electrification, rural housing and industrial
corridors from the provisions of a law enacted by the previous
Congress party government that required the consent of 80
percent of affected landowners for any deal.
He also ended the need for companies to conduct a social
impact study for such projects, which would involve public
hearings and could drag on for years.
The decree is a temporary order and needs the approval of
both houses of parliament to take permanent effect. It will
lapse if parliament does not ratify it in this session.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys the biggest
majority in decades in the lower house of parliament but is
dependent on Congress to pass bills in the upper house that
represents 29 Indian states.
Demand for land in densely populated countryside has led to
increasing tension between the investment needed to create jobs
for the one million people who enter the workforce each month
and the interests of farmers and tribal communities.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine
and Alan Raybould)