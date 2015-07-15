NEW DELHI, July 15 India's government said on
Wednesday a consensus was needed quickly to pass a
business-friendly land reform law, or else a legislative
deadlock would have to be broken by allowing federal states to
pass their own measures.
"Either the centre must build a coalition and pass the land
bill quickly, or give the flexibility to the states to pass
their own laws," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told a news
conference.
He spoke after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a
meeting with leaders of India's federal states. Only 16 of 29
chief ministers attended the talks, with Jaitley accusing some
from opposition parties of a "boycott".
Modi has been unable to pass amendments that make it easier
for government and business to forcibly buy land for
development, because he lacks a majority in the upper house of
parliament. The bill is a key element of his economic agenda.
The opposition Congress party, which lost a 2014 general
election to Modi, opposes the changes, which it denounces as
anti-farmer. Another fight over the land bill looms at
parliament's monsoon session which is due to begin next week.
