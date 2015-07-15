(Recasts with boycott, adds details)
By Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, July 15 Opposition parties boycotted
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest attempt to build consensus
around a business-friendly land bill on Wednesday, boding badly
for his ambitious agenda of economic reform in a parliament
session that starts next week.
Almost half of India's 31 chief ministers spurned Modi's
invitation to meet him in New Delhi to discuss the proposal to
make it easier to buy farmland for development. The meeting
ended earlier than expected.
Modi has made the reform a central plank of his economic
agenda, and told the meeting that a lack of land for roads,
housing and industry was crimping economic growth. But the
opposition says the bill is anti-farmer and has blocked it in
the upper house of parliament for months.
In his first year in office, Modi has made life easier for
Indian businesses by cutting red tape, but opposition protests
have slowed his efforts at structural economic reforms he says
are needed to make India a leading global economy.
Addressing the media after Wednesday's meeting, Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley said the message from the states present
was to quickly find a solution to the impasse.
"Either the centre must build a coalition and pass the land
bill quickly, or give the flexibility to the states to pass
their own laws," he said.
Modi has spent significant political capital trying to push
the land law through parliament, and Jaitley's comments raised
the possibility that if he is unsuccessful again in the coming
"Monsoon" sitting he might devolve the issue to states.
"If they give up on this, it will be a huge setback for
industrialisation, and for planned urbanisation," said Mohan
Guruswamy, president of Centre for Policy Alternatives, a think
tank.
In the session due to begin on July 21, the government also
plans to pass the biggest tax overhaul since independence, and
may introduce labour bills aimed at job creation.
But the main opposition Congress party has other ideas, and
wants the prime minister to address parliament about what it
says is corruption and influence trafficking by senior members
of his party and government, before any debates on legislation.
"We are not going to allow this government to ignore the
critical issue of corruption, it all depends on what the prime
minister says (in parliament)" said Congress spokesman Sanjay
Jha.
