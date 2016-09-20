MUMBAI, Sept 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Two people
were killed and about 20 injured in the eastern Indian state of
Assam, when protesters clashed with police over evictions of
encroachers around a wildlife park.
About 300 families in the buffer zone of Kaziranga National
Park were asked to leave their homes after the state high court
ordered evictions to help prevent poaching of the one-horned
rhinoceros.
Police said they fired in the air and burst teargas shells
on Monday when they were pelted with stones by protesters.
"We have been residing in this area for decades, and all of
a sudden the government told us to vacate," said Rafiq Ali, a
community leader in Banderdubi village, one of the three
villages that was ordered to be cleared.
"The security forces fired at us," he said.
Scarcity of land has brought the competing needs of wildlife
and humans into conflict across India, where land is
increasingly sought for development and industrial projects.
The 430 sq km (166 sq mile) Kaziranga park is home to the
world's largest concentration of the one-horned rhinoceros.
Security personnel used excavators and elephants to mow down
settlers' mud huts about 200 km (125 miles) from Guwahati city,
activists said. The villagers said they had not been offered
adequate compensation by the state for relocating.
"The government has promised to provide financial
compensation within 30 to 40 days of vacating the area," said
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
"The violent resistance from the encroachers was
unwarranted," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Activists and opposition parties said the state should have
paid the settlers compensation first.
"The government should have first provided compensation
before asking them to leave," Tarun Gogoi, former Assam chief
minister and leader of the opposition Congress party, said.
"This is nothing but a gross rights violation," he said.
(Reporting by Rina Chandran @rinachandran, Editing by Ros
Russell. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org to see more stories.)