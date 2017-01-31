MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Jan 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Only
an overhaul of India's farming policy, including addressing the
small size of agricultural holdings, will help to stem the
epidemic of suicides among farmers that have devastated rural
communities, campaigners say.
Last week, the Supreme Court asked why India's states and
the central bank have no policies to prevent suicides among
farmers. It asked the government and the Reserve Bank of India
to respond within a month.
Tens of thousands of farmers have killed themselves over the
past decade as drought in many parts of the country and lower
global commodity prices hurt farm incomes.
More than half India's farming households are in debt,
official data showed, owing banks and moneylenders hundreds of
millions of rupees, despite loan write-offs by governments.
"It is sad and unfortunate that many farmers are committing
suicide because of crop failure and other adverse situations,"
said a Supreme Court panel headed by Chief Justice of India
Jagdish Singh Khehar on Friday.
"Why is there no proper policy to protect farmers from crop
failures due to natural calamities and debts?" said the panel in
response to a petition by advocacy group Citizens Resource and
Action and Initiative (CRANTI).
But Colin Gonsalves, a lawyer with CRANTI, said simply
giving handouts was not the solution.
"We want an overhaul in the farm policy, as there has been a
fundamental shift in agriculture that is leaving farmers
destitute," he said.
More than 8,000 farmers committed suicide in 2015 compared
to 5,650 the previous year, according to official data. Most
suicides were in the states of Maharashtra - which accounted for
more than a third - Telangana, and Karnataka.
More than two-thirds of farmers who committed suicide were
small and marginal farmers, with less than 2 hectares (5
acres)of land.
"These land holdings are simply not sustainable, and it is
these poorest of poor farmers who suffer the most," Kishor
Tiwari, an activist who also heads a task force to tackle farmer
suicides in western Maharashtra state.
"There has to be a policy to pool land or increase the size
of holdings through collective farming or some other way."
The average size of land holdings in rural India has halved
over the past two decades, with more than 80 percent of rural
households owning less than 1 hectare of land.
Farmers' groups have also demanded bigger fertiliser
subsidies, a minimum support price for produce, easier access to
credit and better crop insurance to help improve yields and
prevent crop failures.
Several Indian states have adopted a model land leasing law
to give poor tenant farmers greater security.
Yet cooperative and collective farming models are limited to
women's groups and indigenous communities in a few states.
More concessions for farmers are expected in the federal
budget due to be announced Feb. 1.
(Writing by Rina Chandran @rinachandran; Editing by Ros
Russell. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org to see more
stories.)