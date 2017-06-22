(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
MUMBAI, June 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Indian developers
are going downmarket. Luxury homebuilders are shifting their
attention to cheap housing. Demand is strong thanks to a raft of
government incentives. A boom could provide a big fillip to the
economy, creating demand for everything from cement to home
furnishings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised "Housing for All"
by 2022. The scheme aims to create 50 million new low-cost homes
in a country where an estimated one quarter of urban dwellers
live in slums and other informal housing. Demand for small homes
is growing with the population, and as young families favour
living as nuclear units, rather than with many of their
relatives.
Graphic: India's real estate boom has a solid frame: reut.rs/2sJhR58
Several initiatives have created a frenzy over the sector.
India is offering subsidies to first-time buyers, which
substantially lowers the effective interest on mortgages.
Borrowers can effectively pay just 3.4 percent instead of 8.3
percent on a 20-year loan worth 2.5 million rupees ($39,000).
Rising incomes and stable prices mean the affordability of a
one or two-bedroom house is the best in almost two decades,
according to CLSA analysts. They foresee a $1.3
trillion industry-wide boom over the next seven years.
It gives lenders reliable borrowers just as corporate credit
is contracting. Meanwhile, developers like Indiabulls Real
Estate and Godrej Properties get tax
benefits, which makes up for the lower margins from selling
cheaper units.
New national laws increase accountability, too. These put
the onus on developers to deliver projects and make them liable
for criminal prosecution if things go wrong. Previously, it was
too easy for unscrupulous outfits to take big deposits and
dawdle for years before completion. That should make more people
confident of investing their savings into real estate – and lead
to consolidation of the country’s 12,000-plus property
development companies.
This all helps explain why the Thomson Reuters sector index
is up almost 60 percent this year, more than three times the
benchmark Nifty Index. And why Shankara Building Products
, a newly listed midcap, is touted by one hedge fund as
potentially India’s answer to Home Depot, the $190 billion U.S.
DIY giant. Politicians just need to play their part and keep the
supply of land coming.
