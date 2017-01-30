MUMBAI, Jan 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Indian
government is doling out incentives to people to buy affordable
homes as officials race to meet a 2022 deadline of providing
housing for all, but campaigners say the measures won't fix the
problem of homelessness.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month extended subsidised
loans for building or expanding homes in rural areas, as well as
for the urban poor. The federal budget, due on Feb. 1, may have
even more perks for the sector, analysts say.
"There is every reason to expect a significant boost for
affordable housing in the upcoming budget," said Anuj Puri,
country head of real estate consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle.
The government plan, to provide housing for all by 2022, is
meant to create 20 million new urban housing units and 30
million rural homes.
Builders define affordable homes as costing 2-4 million
rupees ($29,400-$59,000). They are generally units of up to 600
sq ft (55 sq metres).
The federal scheme initially offered lower interest rates
for loans up to 600,000 rupees. Modi last month extended
subsidies for loans up to 1.2 million rupees, seen as benefiting
young couples who are first-time homebuyers.
Yet the pace of implementation of the housing scheme has
been slow, with only 2,776 houses built in urban areas from June
2015 to August 2016, according to advocacy group Housing and
Land Rights Network (HLRN).
In rural areas, more than 1 million homes were built.
Meanwhile, evictions of slums in cities have left thousands
more homeless.
"The slow rate of implementation of the policy, coupled with
the destruction of homes makes the housing for all target seem
improbable at this stage," said Shivani Chaudhry, executive
director at HLRN.
"Just giving cheaper loans is not going to solve the
problem. What we also need is increased allocations for homeless
shelters and social rental housing in urban areas for migrant
workers and the poor," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Up to 37 million households - a quarter of India's urban
population - live in informal housing including slums, according
to social consultancy FSG.
Many of them lack steady incomes and documents essential to
secure bank loans, even as a growing population and rapid
urbanisation are expected to exacerbate the housing shortage.
Analysts expect Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to announce
higher public investment on Feb. 1 to boost flagging growth.
It may also help burnish India's credentials in social
sector spending, which lags even other developing nations, HSBC
said in a report.
"Given the mismatch with the election cycles ... India's
quantity and quality of social sector spending is inadequate by
global and other emerging market standards," HSBC India said.
"This is the tragedy of the social sector."
($1 = 68.1024 Indian rupees)
