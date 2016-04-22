GUWAHATI, India A landslide killed 15 construction workers in Arunachal Pradesh where roads and bridges have been washed away by incessant rains, police said on Friday.

The men were employed at a hotel construction site in the tourist town of Tawang in the remote northeastern region, police officer Anto Alphonse said.

The workers were huddled in a makeshift shelter when the landslide triggered by rains buried them alive on Thursday, he said. Three were injured while another two missing.

The heavily forested northeastern region has had rains for over a week, disrupting transportation and power links. More rains are forecast until Sunday, the meteorological centre in Guwahati, the northeast's biggest city, said.

Tawang, where the landslide occurred, is situated at a height of about 3,048 metres (10,000-ft).

