NEW DELHI, July 30 Dozens of people are feared trapped after heavy rains triggered a landslide in a village in western India, television channels reported on Wednesday.

Seven teams of 42 rescue workers each were on their way to the site near the western city of Pune on Wednesday morning, S.S. Guleria, deputy inspector general of operations at the National Disaster Response Force told Reuters. (Reporting by Sruthi Gottipati and Krishna N Das; editing by Malini Menon)