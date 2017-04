NEW DELHI, July 30 Up to 150 people were feared trapped by a landslide triggered by heavy rains in western India on Wednesday, the inspector general of the national disaster force told Reuters, saying that the first batch of emergency workers had arrived at the scene.

Sandeep Rai Rathore said difficult terrain was affecting the mobility of the rescue teams at the site, 60 km (37 miles) from the western city of Pune. (Reporting by Sruthi Gottipati; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Malini Menon)