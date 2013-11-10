NEW DELHI Nov 10 Indian Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh is likely to skip a meeting of Commonwealth leaders in Sri
Lanka this week marred by long-running accusations that Colombo
has failed to address the issue of war crimes against minority
Tamils.
Singh's move is seen as bowing to pressure from India's own
large Tamil population, with an eye to a general election that
must be held by May 2014.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has already said he
would boycott the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting
(CHOGM) that Sri Lanka is hosting from Nov. 15 to 17.
Harper said last month he was disturbed by continuing
reports of intimidation and incarceration of political leaders
and journalists, the harassment of minorities, reported
disappearances and allegations of extra judicial killings.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has said he will
attend, but will demand an investigation into the accusations.
The Sri Lankan government, which defeated separatist Tamil
Tiger rebels in 2009, faces increasing pressure from the
international community to try those responsible for rights
abuses during a nearly three-decade-long civil war.
Critics in India slammed Singh's decision as opening the
door for giant Asian rival China, which helps fund Sri Lanka's
military and infrastructure projects, to extend its influence.
Indian news channels and newspapers reported the decision
over the weekend, saying Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid would
go instead, but the foreign ministry has not confirmed this.
"From time to time the prime minister is required to be here
and he is unable to visit," Khurshid told reporters on Sunday.
"It should not be looked at as something that, if such a
decision has been taken, will affect India-Sri Lanka relations."
Sri Lanka, an island of 21 million people just off India's
southern tip, has become a visible front in the competition
between India and China, where mutual suspicion and commercial
ambition have led to a race for construction projects.
"Now we are vacating our backyard for the Chinese to rebuild
all of a booming post-war Sri Lanka," influential columnist and
editor Shekhar Gupta wrote in the Indian Express newspaper,
about Singh's move.
"Cancelling now would amount to letting India down without
persuading one more Tamil to vote for his coalition."
Colombo had not been officially informed of Singh's decision
not to attend, Karunatilaka Amunugama, the secretary of Sri
Lanka's external affairs ministry, told Reuters.
The move has reawakened questions about Singh's legacy after
he steps down - as he is expected to do - following the 2014
vote. His ruling Congress party has been weakened by a string of
corruption scandals, high inflation and stuttering growth after
nine years in power, but is relying on its record of support for
the rural citizens who form two-thirds of India's population.
Singh's landmark foreign policy initiatives have hit major
roadblocks, such as a 2008 atomic energy deal with the United
States that lifted India out of diplomatic isolation over its
nuclear programme.
