(Adds detention of politicians, details)
By Matthias Williams
NEW DELHI Nov 10 Indian Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh is likely to skip a meeting of Commonwealth leaders in Sri
Lanka this week marred by long-running accusations that Colombo
has failed to tackle war crimes against minority Tamils.
Singh's move is seen as bowing to pressure from India's own
large Tamil population, with an eye to a general election that
must be held by May 2014.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has already said he
would boycott the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting
(CHOGM) that Sri Lanka is hosting from Nov. 15 to 17.
Harper said last month he was disturbed by continuing
reports of intimidation and incarceration of political leaders
and journalists, the harassment of minorities, reported
disappearances and allegations of extra judicial killings.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has said he will
attend, but will demand an investigation into the accusations.
The Sri Lankan government, which defeated the separatist
Tamil Tiger rebels in 2009, faces increasing pressure from the
international community to try those responsible for rights
abuses during a nearly three-decade-long civil war.
Critics in India slammed Singh's decision as opening the
door for giant Asian rival China, which helps fund Sri Lanka's
military and infrastructure projects, to extend its influence.
Indian news channels and newspapers reported the decision
over the weekend, saying Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid would
go instead, but the foreign ministry has not confirmed this.
"From time to time the prime minister is required to be here
and he is unable to visit," Khurshid told reporters on Sunday.
"It should not be looked at as something that, if such a
decision has been taken, will affect India-Sri Lanka relations."
Colombo had not officially been informed of Singh's decision
not to attend, Karunatilaka Amunugama, the secretary of Sri
Lanka's external affairs ministry, told Reuters.
FOREIGN POLITICIANS DETAINED
In a separate development, Sri Lankan authorities on Sunday
detained and impounded the passports of two lawmakers from
Australia and New Zealand who had visited the country's former
war zones in the north.
The pair were due to address a news conference organised by
the Tamil National Alliance, the former political proxy of the
defeated Tamil Tiger rebels.
Authorities say the two politicians were detained because
they had travelled on tourist visas. They were later released.
"One has already left the country and the other one will
leave tomorrow morning," Chulananda Perera, controller of the
immigration and emigration department, told Reuters.
Sunday's detention follows the questioning last week of two
media activists from Australia representing the International
Federation of Journalists (IFJ). Immigration officials found
they had travelled on tourist visas to attend a media workshop.
Sri Lanka also denied last week that it had refused to give
visas to a delegation from an international human rights group,
saying permission had not been sought for the visitors.
Sri Lanka, an island of 21 million people just off India's
southern tip, has become a visible front in the competition
between India and China, where mutual suspicion and commercial
ambition have led to a race for construction projects.
"Now we are vacating our backyard for the Chinese to rebuild
all of a booming post-war Sri Lanka," influential columnist and
editor Shekhar Gupta wrote in the Indian Express newspaper,
describing Singh's move.
"Cancelling now would amount to letting India down without
persuading one more Tamil to vote for his coalition."
Singh's move has reawakened questions about his legacy after
he steps down - as he is expected to do - following the 2014
vote. His ruling Congress party has been weakened by a string of
corruption scandals, high inflation and stuttering growth after
nine years in power.
Singh's landmark foreign policy initiatives, for instance, a
2008 atomic energy deal with the United States that lifted India
out of diplomatic isolation over its nuclear programme, have hit
major roadblocks.
(Additional reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal in
Colombo and Anuja Jaiman in New Delhi; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)