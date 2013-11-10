* Singh's place to be taken by Foreign Minister Khurshid
* Canadian PM to boycott meet, Britain's Cameron to seek
probe
* Singh's decision criticised at home as helping China swell
influence
By Matthias Williams
NEW DELHI, Nov 10 Indian Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh will skip a meeting of Commonwealth leaders in Sri Lanka
this week marred by long-running accusations that Colombo has
failed to resolve the issue of war crimes against minority
Tamils.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has already said he
would boycott the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting
(CHOGM) that Sri Lanka is hosting from Nov. 15 to 17.
Harper said last month he was disturbed by continuing
reports of intimidation and incarceration of political leaders
and journalists, the harassment of minorities, reported
disappearances and accusations of extra-judicial killings.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has said he will
attend, but will demand an investigation into the accusations.
The Sri Lankan government, which defeated the separatist
Tamil Tiger rebels in 2009, faces increasing pressure from the
international community to try those responsible for rights
abuses during a nearly three-decade-long civil war.
Singh has written to Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa
to say he will be unable to attend and Foreign Minister Salman
Khurshid will take his place instead, an Indian foreign ministry
spokesman said, but gave no reason for the change.
"From time to time the prime minister is required to be here
and he is unable to visit," Khurshid told reporters. "It should
not be looked at as something that, if such a decision has been
taken, will affect India-Sri Lanka relations."
At home, Singh's move is also being seen as bowing to
pressure from India's own large Tamil population, with an eye to
a general election that must be held by next May.
Colombo had not officially been informed of Singh's
decision, Karunatilaka Amunugama, the secretary of Sri Lanka's
external affairs ministry, told Reuters.
FOREIGN POLITICIANS DETAINED
In a separate development, Sri Lankan authorities on Sunday
detained, and impounded the passports of, two lawmakers from
Australia and New Zealand who had visited former war zones in
the country's north.
The pair were due to address a news conference organised by
the Tamil National Alliance, the former political proxy of the
defeated Tamil Tiger rebels.
Authorities say the two politicians were detained because
they had travelled on tourist visas. They were later released.
"One has already left the country and the other one will
leave tomorrow morning," Chulananda Perera, controller of the
immigration and emigration department, told Reuters.
Sunday's detention follows the questioning last week of two
media activists from Australia representing the International
Federation of Journalists (IFJ). Immigration officials found
they had travelled on tourist visas to attend a media workshop.
Sri Lanka also denied last week that it had refused to give
visas to a delegation from an international human rights group,
saying permission had not been sought for the visitors.
Sri Lanka, an island of 21 million people just off India's
southern tip, has become a visible front in the competition
between India and China, where mutual suspicion and commercial
ambition have led to a race for construction projects.
Critics in India slammed Singh's decision as opening the way
for China, which helps fund the island nation's military and
infrastructure projects, to extend its influence.
"Now we are vacating our backyard for the Chinese to rebuild
all of a booming post-war Sri Lanka," influential columnist and
editor Shekhar Gupta wrote in the Indian Express newspaper.
The cancellation has reawakened questions about Singh's
legacy after he steps down - as he is expected to do - following
the 2014 vote. His ruling Congress party has been weakened by a
string of corruption scandals, high inflation and stuttering
growth after nine years in power.
Major roadblocks have stalled Singh's landmark foreign
policy initiatives, such as a 2008 atomic energy deal with the
United States that lifted India out of diplomatic isolation over
its nuclear programme.