Reuters Market Eye - Larsen and Toubro (LART.NS) rose more than 3 percent after the engineering conglomerate said its unit had won new orders worth 13.06 billion rupees, two dealers said.

Valued about $15.9 billion by market, the stock was up 3.17 percent at 1,318.35 rupees at 12:47 p.m. in a firm Mumbai market.

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)