April 13 Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T), India's biggest engineering company, will buy out Komatsu Ltd's 50 percent stake in their joint venture that makes construction equipment and hydraulic components.

After the transaction, L&T-Komatsu Ltd will become a fully-owned L&T subsidiary, it said in a statement on Saturday.

Financial details were not disclosed. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)