BRIEF-KLRF recommends dividend of 1 rupee/shr
* Says recommended a dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI May 22 Larsen & Toubro Ltd, India's biggest engineering company, said it had an order book of 1.54 trillion rupees ($27.9 billion) at the end of March.
Order inflows rose an annual 32 percent during the March quarter to 279.29 billion rupees, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.
Larsen reported a worse-than-expected 6.9 percent fall in quarterly profit.
($1 = 55.2850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says recommended a dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Indian shares were flat after hitting record highs on Wednesday as investors waited for gross domestic product data due later in the day and searched for fresh corporate triggers with the results season coming to an end.