BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 14 India's Larsen and Toubro expects 15-20 percent growth in new order wins and revenue in fiscal year 2012/13, Chief Financial Officer R. Shankar Raman said on Monday.
The engineering conglomerate earlier reported a better-than-expected 14 percent growth in net profit for quarter ended March. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.