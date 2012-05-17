Labourers work at a flyover construction site in Mumbai December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Nomura downgrades Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) to 'reduce' from 'buy', nearly halves target price to 992 rupees from 1,691 rupees.

L&T management's guidance for 15-20 percent order intake in FY13 seems an "extremely challenging task", said note.

No respite likely from declines in order inflow in the medium term on corporate capex downswing and policy paralysis, it added.

Nomura said worsening macro conditions, disappointment on order inflow guidance and margin squeeze will be key triggers for stock's de-rating.

L&T shares were last down 1.5 percent at 1,188.20 rupees.