BUZZ-India's Reliance Power rises; March-quarter profit surges
** Reliance posted a more-than-three-fold rise in March-quarter consol profit, according to an exchange filing on Thursday
NEW DELHI May 30 Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) , India's biggest engineer, on Friday beat analyst estimates by posting a 69 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, thanks to a steep gain in revenue from its infrastructure and heavy engineering businesses.
Net profit from continuing operations reached 27.23 billion Indian rupees ($461 million) in January-March from 16.1 billion rupees a year earlier, L&T said in a statement.
The result compared with the 16.15 billion rupees mean of 15 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Shares of L&T, which lays roads and makes ships, trains and power plant equipment, closed 0.27 percent lower ahead of the release, compared with a flat benchmark index. ($1 = 59.0150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
MUMBAI, April 13 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday tweaked rules that trigger regulatory action against lenders who overshoot the limit on bad loans or fail to comply with capital ratios.